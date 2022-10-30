First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,617,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,330,000 after buying an additional 570,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,156,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,241,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,675,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,510,000 after buying an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,456,000 after buying an additional 395,166 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.01. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

