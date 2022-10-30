First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Vertical Research cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Twitter from $37.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.39.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

