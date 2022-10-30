First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $443,548.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.0 %

TXRH stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $100.37.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

