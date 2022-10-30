First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Okta by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $272.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

