First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 921 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in United Bankshares by 25.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in United Bankshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $42.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.75%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

