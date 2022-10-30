First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 739 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 14,780.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.67. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $187.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81.

Insider Transactions

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Company Profile



10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

