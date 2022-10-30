First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 199 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.11 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

