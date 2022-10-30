First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 34,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 80,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period.

SPYV stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

