First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,007 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth $173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 124.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 411,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 228,700 shares during the period.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

2U stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

