First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $630,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $154.33 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $203.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.65 and a 200 day moving average of $156.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.