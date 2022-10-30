First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Loews by 12.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in Loews by 0.6% in the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 648,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Loews by 34.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 165,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Loews by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 618,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,654,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:L opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

