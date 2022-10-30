First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $28,000 in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARIS opened at $16.77 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

