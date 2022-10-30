First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $57,553,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 576.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,048,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244,060 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $20,325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,237,000 after buying an additional 171,052 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average is $103.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.