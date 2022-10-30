First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $69.40 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered NetApp to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.