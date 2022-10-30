First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $32,000 Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 188.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,276,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 248,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.