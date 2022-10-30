First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,294,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,515,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.57.

Shares of STLD opened at $94.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

