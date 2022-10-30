First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $30,000 Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:DY opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,975.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,957 shares of company stock valued at $10,446,088 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading

