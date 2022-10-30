First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $29,000 Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.80.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

