First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RHP opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RHP. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

