First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $108.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average is $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $110.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

