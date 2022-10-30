First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 283 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

RYU stock opened at $111.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $99.69 and a 1 year high of $127.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.93.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.