First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 633 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,369,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,178,000 after buying an additional 631,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of VFC opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

