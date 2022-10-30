First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 532 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 3,325.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Globus Medical Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GMED opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.