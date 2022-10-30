First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,758,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,622,000 after acquiring an additional 92,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everest Re Group Trading Up 6.6 %

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $321.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $321.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.