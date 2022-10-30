First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,334 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 1,882.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,383,000 after buying an additional 189,583 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $45,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,544,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,779,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,900,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 780,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SBH stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 90.85% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $961.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.