First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,946 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 1,040.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DCT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.33. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

