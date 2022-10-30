First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1,109.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 67.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $3,558,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,408,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $3,558,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,408,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,976,184 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $234.27 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.05 and a 200-day moving average of $239.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $470.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MORN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

