Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Holdings Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3,579.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 263,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

