EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4,828.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 28,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at $34,553,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,325 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

EME stock opened at $140.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $142.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.51.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

