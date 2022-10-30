Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,506 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 2,453 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 465,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,648,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 609,478 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $156,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.45. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

