Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 102,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.