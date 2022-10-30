Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 552,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.60.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 15.4 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $239.41 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.