Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at about $6,622,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Globus Medical by 24.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,144 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 41.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after acquiring an additional 148,621 shares during the period. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $10,266,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 28.6% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 281,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 62,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMED. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.