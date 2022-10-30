Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $121.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,313,351 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

