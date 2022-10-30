Asset Planning Corporation Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Planning Corporation boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.4% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 116.4% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 465,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,648,000 after buying an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Microsoft by 24.9% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 609,478 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $156,532,000 after buying an additional 121,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,482,938 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,665,014,000 after buying an additional 696,960 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.