Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Alphabet stock opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.11. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

