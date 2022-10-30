784 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMGF. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,348,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS:EMGF opened at $38.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $53.73.

