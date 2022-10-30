1,433 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $73,561,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $68,248,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 10,792.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,717 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 141.7% in the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 1,780,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Change Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 989,782 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $27.59.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $884.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

CHNG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

