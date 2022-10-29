Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,995 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Xperi worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPER. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Xperi by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 19.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 95,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 7.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 714,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 49,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Up 0.5 %

Xperi Profile

NASDAQ XPER opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Xperi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

