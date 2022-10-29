Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,375 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Monro worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,612,000 after buying an additional 50,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 29.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,580,000 after buying an additional 332,889 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Monro by 35.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after buying an additional 286,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 107,669 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Monro Stock Performance

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $349.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.64 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Monro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monro

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.



