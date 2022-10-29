Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 11,460 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 22.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 114.87% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

