Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Rollins by 169.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rollins by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

Rollins Stock Performance

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $12,215,816.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,257,283 shares of company stock valued at $157,704,392. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $714.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

