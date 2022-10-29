Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 685 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 353.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 870.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,251,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after buying an additional 1,122,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.