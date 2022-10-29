Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 9.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,394,000 after buying an additional 40,469 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inter Parfums Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $81.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

