Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,990 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.58. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

