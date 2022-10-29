Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 2,515 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 337,578.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,337,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,812 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 52.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,053 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 64.1% in the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,252,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 489,179 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $23,652,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after acquiring an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $274,473.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $274,473.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,318.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,836 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.63. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.