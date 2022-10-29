Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 2,515 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 337,578.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,337,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,812 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 52.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,053 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 64.1% in the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,252,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 489,179 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $23,652,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after acquiring an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Progyny
In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $274,473.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $274,473.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,318.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,836 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Progyny Price Performance
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
