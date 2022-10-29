William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Boot Barn stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.13. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2,516.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 82,307 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 183,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 86.4% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 206,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 95,606 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

