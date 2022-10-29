WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Sells 100,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 8.7% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $667,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

