Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Visa in a report released on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

NYSE V opened at $209.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $395.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.67%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

