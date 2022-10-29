V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $29.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VFC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. V.F. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in V.F. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.